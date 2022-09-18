Covington Capital Management Has $26.80 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Covington Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,813,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,017,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

