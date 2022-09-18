Covington Capital Management Has $869,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.73.

