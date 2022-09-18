Covington Capital Management Has $964,000 Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,188,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after buying an additional 991,438 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $45.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $55.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

