Covington Capital Management Invests $1.35 Million in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LDP opened at $19.77 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
