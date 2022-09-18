Covington Capital Management Makes New Investment in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 77,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUC opened at $11.29 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

