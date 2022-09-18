Covington Capital Management Purchases New Stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXP. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,199,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IXP opened at $56.88 on Friday. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $88.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.38.

