Covington Capital Management Sells 4,250 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $8,141,000. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 124,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 32,073 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84.

