Covington Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 15.7% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 69.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $254.32 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $231.46 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.96 and a 200-day moving average of $254.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

