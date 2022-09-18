Cowen Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance

Shares of MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,272,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,569,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 644,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 105,983 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.