Cowen Cuts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $17.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.15% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MYTE. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Stock Performance
Shares of MYTE opened at $12.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $31.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
