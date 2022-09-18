Cowen Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $400.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.56% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.35.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $299.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1 year low of $292.14 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 26.5% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.