Cox Capital Mgt LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 77.0% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,421 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 13,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49,852 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $585.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $529.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.63. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

