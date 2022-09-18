CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CPI Card Group Stock Down 4.5 %

PMTS opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.08.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

