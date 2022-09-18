CPUcoin (CPU) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $21.05 Million

CPUcoin (CPU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, CPUcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and approximately $163,158.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPUcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CPUcoin Profile

CPUcoin was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CPUcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

According to CryptoCompare, "CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class."

