Craig L. Knutson Buys 2,471 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Stock

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MFA Financial Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of MFA opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.20.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in MFA Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 414,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.