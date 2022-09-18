Cream Finance One Day Volume Tops $2.41 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $15.96 or 0.00082004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $9.84 million and $2.41 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,463.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005035 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058109 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010460 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00078816 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

