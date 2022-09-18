Cream Finance Trading Down 3.4% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.27 or 0.00086368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $10.64 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

