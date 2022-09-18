Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SSE (LON:SSE)

SSE (LON:SSE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,934 ($23.37).

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Performance

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,745 ($21.09) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,768.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,753.37. The company has a market cap of £18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 724.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,510 ($18.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.39).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.