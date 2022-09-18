Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,599 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $209,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $623,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $467,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 216.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 12,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $107.10 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.73 and a fifty-two week high of $136.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.56.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

