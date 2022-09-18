Critical Comparison: Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) & Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) and Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Capricorn Energy and Pjsc Lukoil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capricorn Energy 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pjsc Lukoil 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pjsc Lukoil has a consensus price target of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,552.30%. Given Pjsc Lukoil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pjsc Lukoil is more favorable than Capricorn Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capricorn Energy $57.10 million 14.76 $894.50 million N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil $128.05 billion 0.04 $10.52 billion $15.34 0.45

This table compares Capricorn Energy and Pjsc Lukoil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pjsc Lukoil has higher revenue and earnings than Capricorn Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Capricorn Energy and Pjsc Lukoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capricorn Energy N/A N/A N/A Pjsc Lukoil 8.20% 17.60% 11.78%

Risk & Volatility

Capricorn Energy has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pjsc Lukoil has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pjsc Lukoil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Capricorn Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pjsc Lukoil beats Capricorn Energy on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capricorn Energy

(Get Rating)

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021. Capricorn Energy PLC was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

About Pjsc Lukoil

(Get Rating)

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services. The company operates a retail network of 5,005 filling stations in 19 countries. It also produces advanced polymer-bitumen binders. PJSC LUKOIL was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.