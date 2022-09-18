Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) Receives C$5.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.30 to C$3.90 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of CRON opened at C$4.12 on Tuesday. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 24.66 and a current ratio of 26.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of -4.37.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

