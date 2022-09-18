CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.14.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $171.01 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.01 and a beta of 1.27.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

