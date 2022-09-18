Crust Shadow Achieves Market Cap of $747,409.67 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $747,409.67 and approximately $7,452.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

