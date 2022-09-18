Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Gap Down to $31.81

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.81, but opened at $30.46. Cryoport shares last traded at $30.04, with a volume of 978 shares traded.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $116,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,615,089.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $342,467.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

