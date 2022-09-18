Cryptex Finance (CTX) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Cryptex Finance coin can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00016532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $1.35 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptex Finance has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

