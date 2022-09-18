CryptoArt.Ai 1-Day Volume Tops $119,164.00 (CART)

CryptoArt.Ai (CART) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, CryptoArt.Ai has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoArt.Ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoArt.Ai has a total market cap of $146,455.58 and approximately $119,164.00 worth of CryptoArt.Ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoArt.Ai alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00110854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00852016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Profile

CryptoArt.Ai was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. CryptoArt.Ai’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,500,000 coins. CryptoArt.Ai’s official website is cryptoart.ai. CryptoArt.Ai’s official Twitter account is @CryptoArt_Ai.

CryptoArt.Ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “In the CryptoArt.Ai community ecosystem, CART is the only ecosystem token. Any user who holds CART can participate in the in-depth governance of CryptoArt.Ai, so that the majority of users and the CryptoArt.Ai ecosystem can reach a stable balance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoArt.Ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoArt.Ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoArt.Ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoArt.Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoArt.Ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.