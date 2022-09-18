CryptoBlades 1-Day Volume Hits $701,411.00 (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00005624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBlades has a market cap of $981,286.52 and $701,411.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000406 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00031477 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades is a coin. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 871,812 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoBlades is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoBlades and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBlades’ official website is www.cryptoblades.io. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBlades is a web-based NFT roleplaying game launched on the Binance Smart Chain and brought to existence by the group of Riveted Games. The core of the game revolves around rewarding players with SKILL tokens after defeating enemies and participating in raids. They can hire additional characters, forge unique weapons, and reforge those weapons to increase their overall power. Players can also trade their characters and weapons on an open marketplace. They can also stake their SKILL earnings and receive additional SKILL as a reward. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the exchanges listed above.

