Cryptocean Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million (CRON)

Cryptocean (CRON) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $40,642.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean was first traded on April 8th, 2020. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

