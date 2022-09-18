CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $206,156.31 and $117.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00090952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00077989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00021314 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00030587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007866 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 319,927,334 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

