CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,932 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

