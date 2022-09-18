CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after buying an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after buying an additional 5,632,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

