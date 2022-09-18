Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

