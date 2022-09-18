Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 1,750 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Stock

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares in the company, valued at $16,677,260.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $750.78.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $9,035.82.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 715 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $12,462.45.
  • On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 514 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $8,907.62.
  • On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 755 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $13,257.80.
  • On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,341 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $23,910.03.
  • On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 184 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $3,264.16.
  • On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 109 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $1,938.02.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 622 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $10,909.88.
  • On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 3,422 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $60,021.88.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40. The firm has a market cap of $215.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.07.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.64. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 61.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

