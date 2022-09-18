CUBE Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (ITAMCUBE)

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. CUBE has a market capitalization of $68.18 million and approximately $363,058.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CUBE has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00110850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00851037 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CUBE Coin Profile

CUBE was first traded on January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is market.cube.store.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

