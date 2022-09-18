CUDOS (CUDOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $23.86 Million

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. One CUDOS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUDOS has a total market cap of $23.86 million and approximately $279,078.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00110540 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002329 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.23 or 0.00865194 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
CUDOS Profile
CUDOS’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 8,699,716,185 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,041,267 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUDOS is www.cudos.org.
CUDOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
