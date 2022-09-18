Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.54. The company has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $129.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.