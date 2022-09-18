Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,132 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

