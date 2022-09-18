Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $52.56 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.