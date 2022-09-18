Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,502,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 39,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $43.94 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. The company has a market cap of $166.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

