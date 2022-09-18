Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE C opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

