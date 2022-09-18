Cullinan Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMO opened at $541.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $212.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $568.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.73. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $655.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

