Curio Price Reaches $0.0374 (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One Curio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0374 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Curio has a market cap of $73,592.90 and $108.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curio has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,991.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004898 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058458 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010184 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Curio Coin Profile
Curio (CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official website is curioinvest.com. The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com.
Buying and Selling Curio
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Curio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.