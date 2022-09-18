Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005319 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $563.95 million and $50.87 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

Curve DAO Token launched on August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,820,680,573 coins and its circulating supply is 531,583,334 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost.Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers.”

