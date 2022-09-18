cVault.finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,790.00 (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $5,550.79 or 0.27842469 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $55.51 million and $19,790.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance launched on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

