CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.62

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.62 and traded as high as $26.22. CVB Financial shares last traded at $26.18, with a volume of 2,002,736 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVBF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

