Cyclub Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.24 Million (CYCLUB)

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 18th. Cyclub has a market capitalization of $12.24 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cyclub has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cyclub coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cyclub alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,970.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00057199 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010195 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00064922 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00076862 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cyclub Coin Profile

CYCLUB is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,314,294,423 coins. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io.

Cyclub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI. Telegram “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cyclub using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclub and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.