D. Scott Neal Inc. Acquires 3,083 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.