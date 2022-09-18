DAD (DAD) Price Hits $0.0342 on Exchanges

DAD (DAD) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAD has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAD has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and $579,149.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.33 or 0.00851004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,416,566 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

