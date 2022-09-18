DAFI Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. DAFI Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $128,789.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00111995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00843250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 598,775,540 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official website is dafiprotocol.io. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier.”

