DAOventures (DVD) Market Capitalization Hits $139,844.39

DAOventures (DVD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $139,844.39 and approximately $5,121.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAOventures has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One DAOventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001132 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008261 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures.

DAOventures Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.