dAppstore Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One dAppstore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, dAppstore has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market capitalization of $187,042.81 and $250,956.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00058683 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010489 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002290 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00061941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00077390 BTC.

dAppstore Profile

dAppstore (CRYPTO:DAPPX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,350,000 coins. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

