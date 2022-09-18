Dash Green One Day Volume Hits $15.00 (DASHG)

Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 92.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Dash Green has a market cap of $3,115.19 and $15.00 worth of Dash Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash Green coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash Green has traded 78.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031319 BTC.
Dash Green Profile
DASHG is a coin. Dash Green’s total supply is 2,390,938 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,683 coins. The official website for Dash Green is dashgreen.net. Dash Green’s official Twitter account is @dashgreennet and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dash Green
Receive News & Updates for Dash Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash Green and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.